UW Study Finds Rural Voters Support Environmental Conservation

A new study which was led by researchers from the University of Wyoming, Duke University, and the University of Rhode Island shows that rural voters in West have a strong commitment to environmental protection.

The study analyzed data which was collected through a poll of over 1,800 voters across the nation, and the findings from focus groups with voters in eight western states.

The findings of the study were published in a report which was titled "Attitudes of Rural Westerners on the Environment and Conservation." You can find this study by following the link here.

The polling data showed that rural and urban voters agreed about the importance of protecting the environment, but they were divided when they were asked about their attitudes regarding the role of government regulation. Only 25% of rural voters agreed that there needs to be more government oversight versus 43% of urban voters.

Notably, rural Western voters are more likely to support U.S. action on climate change than rural voters nationally.