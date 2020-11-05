UW Supports Albany County Mask Mandate

The University of Wyoming is in support of the mask order that goes into effect on Friday, November 6 in Albany County.

Issued by Albany County Health Officer Dr. Jean Allais and approved by Dr. Alexia Harrist, this order is in response to a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the county.

In a release from the university, UW President Ed Seidel states "The university has had a face protection requirement for our campus since summer...we appreciate the work of our local officials to put this important provision in place for our whole community.”

The county order may be found here.