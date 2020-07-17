UW Survey Shows Majority of Wyomingites Support Face Masks

According to a new survey from the University of Wyoming's Survey and Analysis Center (WYSAC), 56% of Wyoming Residents say that they strongly or somewhat support local ordinances that require face maskes to be used in indoor public spaces.

36% strongly oppose such measures.

The survey, which was conducted on Tuesday, July 14, is the sixth in a series of surveys that WYSAC has conducted regarding public opinion on topics related to COVID-19.

504 Wyoming residents participated in the survey representing all Wyoming counties, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

People were asked a series of questions regarding factors that might make them more or less likely to attend outdoor events this summer or fall:

40% would be more likely to attend if face masks were required of all attendees, 35% said they would be less likely.

31% would be more likely to attend if there were special “safe zones” or similarly designated areas where face mask use and social distancing were required and enforced; 25% would be less likely to attend.

If face mask use were optional, 23%would be more likely to attend, 40% would be less likely to attend.

If all attendees had a temperature check upon entry, 38% would be more likely to attend, while 16% would be less likely to attend.

If hand-sanitizing stations were available throughout the venue, 47% would be more likely to attend, 4% would be less likely to attend.

42% would be more likely to attend an outdoor event if social distancing rules for attendees were enforced everywhere at the event, 24% would be less likely to attend.

If there were maximum occupancy/attendee numbers enforced to promote social distancing, 44% would be more likely to attend, 17% would be less likely to attend.

If there were no social distancing rules, 15% would be more likely to attend, while 53% would be less likely to attend an outdoor event this summer or fall.

Since the last survey on June 8, there has been an increase in the proportion of people who support policies enacted to limit public gatherings.

On the contrary, support for the closure of K-12 schools, daycare centers, and bars and restaurants continues to decline, as does support for a “shelter-in-place” order

37% would support the closure of K-12 schools, a decrease of 16 points since June.

34% would support the closure of daycare centers, a decrease of 13 points.

40% would support the closure of bars and restaurants, a decrease of 4 points.

27% would support a shelter-in-place order, a decrease of 6 points.

Approval of the way Gov. Mark Gordon is handling the COVID-19 crisis still remains high, with 66% saying they strongly approve or somewhat approve of the way he is handling things.

Approval of the way President Donald Trump is handling the COVID-19 has decreased significantly, with 49% saying they strongly approve or somewhat approve of the way he is handling things.

66% say they strongly approve or somewhat approve of the way that local governments are handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approval of the way Congress is handling the COVID-19 crisis decreased 7 percentage points, with 25% saying they strongly approve or somewhat approve of the way Congress is handling things.

To see the survey methodology, chart, figures, and complete survey results, please follow the link here.