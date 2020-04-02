UW Survey Shows Many Wyomingites Concerned About COVID-19

According to a new survey by the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center (WYSAC), nearly one-third of Wyomingites say they or immediate family members have been laid off or lost their jobs due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The survey, which was conducted Monday, is the first of multiple surveys WYSAC plans to measure public opinion on a number of topics related to COVID-19. A total of 465 people participated in the weighted survey representing all Wyoming counties, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

Here are some of the survey findings:

31.9 percent of respondents said they or immediate family members had been laid off or lost their jobs.

56.3 percent said they or immediate family members had seen a reduction in work hours or pay.

71.4 percent were very concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, with 22.7 percent somewhat concerned. 5.7 percent were not concerned.

75 percent were concerned about the impact of the coronavirus on their personal finances, with 24.9 percent not concerned.

89.8 percent said they’ve changed their daily routines because of the outbreak

About 66 percent said they think the worst is yet to come.

More than 80 percent supported the closure of schools, daycare centers and restaurants, along with limitations on public gatherings. 54.4 percent would support a state-level “shelter-in-place” order, with 22.3 percent opposed and 23.3 percent uncertain.

80.2 percent said they would be likely to seek the vaccine for COVID-19 when it becomes available.

The survey also asked for perspectives on the way local, state and national leaders are handling the virus response. Results from those questions include:

62.2 percent approve and 34.3 percent disapprove of President Donald Trump’s performance on the issue.

55.7 percent saying they trust the information about COVID-19 they hear from him and 44.3 percent saying they don’t.

81.9 percent approve and 14.1 percent disapprove of Gov. Mark Gordon’s handling of the situation

78.4 percent approve and 15.9 percent disapprove of the way local government and health officials are handling the outbreak, with 85.7 percent say they trust the information they hear from those sources and 14.3 percent saying they don’t.

47.6 percent say they approve of the way Congress is handling the pandemic, with 45.5 percent disapproving.

To see the survey methodology and complete results, go to WYSAC’s website here.

