UW to Adopt State COVID-19 Alert App

The University of Wyoming has adopted the state of Wyoming’s voluntary COVID-19 exposure notification smartphone app called Care19 Alert.

This app can alert users if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Wyoming is one of the first states in the country to launch a COVID-19 app using fully anonymous technology developed by Apple and Google.

UW students, faculty, and staff can use the UW affiliate program in the app. The app is free, and its use is completely voluntary.

The Care19 Alert app is separate from UW’s COVID Pass, a health screening tool accessible through WyoWeb. UW students, faculty, and staff who are on campus this fall are expected to conduct a daily wellness check through COVID Pass.

For more information, including Gov. Mark Gordon’s announcement of the app and instructions for downloading, please follow this link here.