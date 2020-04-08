UW to Hold High School Debate Tournament Online

With the statewide closures due to COVID-19, the Wyoming high school State Speech and Debate Tournament, which was set for March 12-14, was originally canceled as well.

However, the University of Wyoming debate program will be helping the Wyoming debate teams by hosting a tournament online, along with Wyoming High School Forensics Association and the Wyoming High School Activities Association.

UW debate was uniquely prepared to offer assistance, given its experience hosting tournaments online.

Though the details for the online tournament are still being worked out, it will take place April 22-25 and will not interfere with all students’ online class schedules.

The Wyoming State Speech and Debate Tournament may help prepare debate organizers for high school nationals, which also is expected to move online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the full article, please follow the link here.