UW to Hold Third Small Business Info Session

The University of Wyoming College of Business will be hosting its third online small business information Zoom session on Tuesday, May 12, from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

The event is free and will be accessible for registered participants. Follow the link here to register.

Globally recognized economists from the College of Business will share their research on the national economic impacts created by social distancing and the COVID-19 pandemic, including effects on consumer behavior.

The presenters include:

Linda Thunstrom, an assistant professor in the Department of Economics

David Finnoff, a professor in the Department of Economics

Steve Newbold, an assistant professor in the Department of Economics

Jason Shogren, the Stroock Chair of Natural Resource Conservation and Management

Madison Ashworth, a graduate student in economics, from Star Valley