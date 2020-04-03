UW to Hold Virtual Commencement Ceremony

Due to concerns about large gatherings related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the University of Wyoming will not hold its traditional spring commencement ceremonies in May.

Instead, UW is making plans for a virtual ceremony to be broadcast live Saturday, May 16. And other options are being developed for UW’s spring 2020 graduates to celebrate their accomplishments.

While details of the virtual ceremony are in planning, there are other options for members of the May 2020 graduating class.

First, they have the ability to return for a future spring or winter commencement in place of the virtual o.

Additionally, UW is repurposing its spring 2020 commencement budget to purchase and deliver keepsakes for graduates, their families, and friends. These commencement packages each will include a mortar board, tassel and stole so that graduates can have a “tassel-turning” moment during the virtual ceremony and take photographs. Students graduating with honors could receive appropriate cords, and graduate students could receive hoods and tams.

Students will receive more information about how to receive a commencement package via their UW email accounts next week. Students who already have ordered regalia will be contacted directly by the University Store.