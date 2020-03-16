UW to Move to Online Classes the Rest of the Semester

The University of Wyoming announced today that it would be moving to online classes for the rest of the spring semester due to concerns about the coronavirus

The university has come up with a plan for students to continue progress toward their degrees and the university to continue operating. Many of the employees will be working remotely.

Faculty members will be emailing students enrolled in their courses as soon as possible to share plans for course continuation and access to WyoCourses, the platform used for online instruction.

Students who are currently in the residence halls are to make immediate plans to leave, if possible.

