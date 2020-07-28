UW to Offer Major and Minor in Entrepreneurship

A new major in entrepreneurship will be launched by the University of Wyoming College of Business as bart of the Bachelor of Science in buisness, as well as a redesigned business minor, this fall.

These two programs offer a variety of developmental experiences that include applied learning, case analysis, research projects, team-based active-learning projects and guest speakers.

The major in entrepreneurship serves students who are hoping to learn and apply theories of entrepreneurship. The major is designed to assist students to start and/or run their own ventures or bring innovation to an existing organization by providing them with exposure to the development and testing of business concepts.

The major in entrepreneurship also provides students with skills related to how to enact creative solutions, innovative ideas and strategic change in existing organizations.

The redesigned minor in entrepreneurship provides flexibility and interdisciplinary appeal to non-business majors while incorporating core entrepreneurship coursework.

Students seeking additional information on the entrepreneurship program can email the program adviser, Denise Sheen, at dhsheen@uwyo.edu. Entrepreneurial organizations wishing to know more about the entrepreneurship programs can email Josie Voight at voight@uwyo.edu or call (307) 766-4197.

To view program requirements, visit www.uwyo.edu/business/entrepreneurship.