UW to Offer Summer Course on Criminal Justice Reform
The University of Wyoming's Department of Criminal Justice and Sociology will be offering a short summer course for those interested in learning more about policing, racial discrimination, and criminal justice reform.
This course is being offered as a response to the nationwide protests which have occurred after the death of George Floyd.
“Current Issues in Criminal Justice and Policing,” taught by several department faculty members, will take place online over three weeks July 6-24. It’s an addition to the university’s lineup of summer courses created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The course will be offered for credit for UW students and as a professional development course for people who would just like to participate.
Among the specific topics to be covered are:
- crime and the criminal justice system
- crime rate discrepancies
- arrest and entering the criminal justice system
- the role of police
- defining police use of excessive force and killings
- institutional racism
- police legitimacy and procedural justice
- criminal justice reform; courts and sentencing
- incarceration and reentry
The registration fee for non-credit-seeking individuals is $50. Those seeking credit should email Freng at afreng@uwyo.edu.
For information on all UW summer short courses and to register, click here.