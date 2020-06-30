UW to Offer Summer Course on Criminal Justice Reform

The University of Wyoming's Department of Criminal Justice and Sociology will be offering a short summer course for those interested in learning more about policing, racial discrimination, and criminal justice reform.

This course is being offered as a response to the nationwide protests which have occurred after the death of George Floyd.

“Current Issues in Criminal Justice and Policing,” taught by several department faculty members, will take place online over three weeks July 6-24. It’s an addition to the university’s lineup of summer courses created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The course will be offered for credit for UW students and as a professional development course for people who would just like to participate.

Among the specific topics to be covered are:

crime and the criminal justice system

crime rate discrepancies

arrest and entering the criminal justice system

the role of police

defining police use of excessive force and killings

institutional racism

police legitimacy and procedural justice

criminal justice reform; courts and sentencing

incarceration and reentry

The registration fee for non-credit-seeking individuals is $50. Those seeking credit should email Freng at afreng@uwyo.edu.

For information on all UW summer short courses and to register, click here.