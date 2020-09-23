UW Women Win Cheyenne Rodeo 9-20-20 [VIDEO]

The University of Wyoming women's team won the first college rodeo ever staged in the Cheyenne Frontier Days arena and their juggernaut leads the Central Rocky Mountain Region in all three women's events. Laramie County Community College rodeo coach Seth Glause reached out to Frontier Days because his campus indoor arena posed many concerns over social distancing and other COVID-19 restrictions. The big, wide, and open "Daddy of 'Em All" arena was a perfect fit for college teams from Wyoming, Colorado, and Western Nebraska. By Sunday a nickname - 'Baby Daddy' - had surfaced. The UW women were led by Faith Hoffman who earned the maximum points possible (180) winning both rounds and the average in goat tying.

