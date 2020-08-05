The University of Wyoming Alumni Association (UWAA) will be recognizing the women of its board of directors and those who have been employed by the association as part of the celebration surrounding the 150th anniversary of Wyoming Women's Suffrage.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the UWAA decided to transition from an in-person event to a virtual celebration.

The UWAA is creating a specific page on its website to highlight the women who have been involved with the organization. UWAA staff members are asking current and former board members, along with current and former employees, to fill out a profile questionnaire to be featured on the UWAA website and communication platforms. The deadline to submit the questionnaire is Monday, Aug. 24.

The UWAA will electronically release a prerecorded UW Alumni Women’s Panelist event on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The panelist members are:

Gaurdia Banister, executive director of the Institute for Patient Care at Massachusetts General Hospital and director of the Yvonne L. Munn Center for Nursing Research.

Mary Ellbogen Garland, president and chair of the John P. Ellbogen Foundation.

Mary Johnson, vice president of special projects for YoungWilliams, a government health and human services company.

Rita Meyer, infrastructure investments director for Rocky Mountain Power in Wyoming.

The recording also will recognize former UWAA Executive Director Robbie Darnall, who served the association for 34 years.

Full biographies for each panelist can be found by following this link here.