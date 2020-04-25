UW’s Cassh Maluia Gets Taken By New England Patriots in 6th Round

University of Wyoming linebacker Cassh Maluia has been selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Maluia was the 204th overall pick and could be a potential replacement in New England for linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, or Elandon Roberts, who all left in free agency in the 2020 offseason. Analysts also suspect the Patriots are bringing in Maluia to be an instant impact player on special teams.

The Wyoming senior is 5'11, 238 lbs and runs a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash. Last season for the Pokes, Maluia recorded 61 tackles (including seven for loss) and two interceptions on his resume, which also included an honorable mention on the All-Mountain West Conference team during the 2019 season.

Maluia becomes the second players from Wyoming to be taken in this year's draft. Logan Wilson, another great linebacker from the Pokes, was taken in the third round 65th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. Wilson earned All-American honors during the 2019 season for the Wyoming Cowboys.