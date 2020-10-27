The American Hockey League season was put on hold until December leaving Loveland’s Budweiser Events Center available and it was home to a rare hat trick (three goals in one game) rodeo-style over the weekend. Colorado cowboy and University of Wyoming student/athlete Jase Staudt is the 2020 Mountain States Circuit team roping champion with JC Flake, tie-down roping, and all-around champion. Staudt and Flake, who is a UW transfer now on the Gillette College rodeo team, netted three steers in 16 seconds. Staudt took tie-down honors at 28.7 seconds on three head. He won more than $11K in Loveland to earn his first trip to the national circuit finals in Florida next spring.

