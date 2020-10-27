UW’s Jase Staudt Turns In Solid Effort at the Mountain States Circuit Rodeo
The American Hockey League season was put on hold until December leaving Loveland’s Budweiser Events Center available and it was home to a rare hat trick (three goals in one game) rodeo-style over the weekend. Colorado cowboy and University of Wyoming student/athlete Jase Staudt is the 2020 Mountain States Circuit team roping champion with JC Flake, tie-down roping, and all-around champion. Staudt and Flake, who is a UW transfer now on the Gillette College rodeo team, netted three steers in 16 seconds. Staudt took tie-down honors at 28.7 seconds on three head. He won more than $11K in Loveland to earn his first trip to the national circuit finals in Florida next spring.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app