UW’s Tyler Hall Signs Free Agent Contract with Atlanta Falcons

Wyoming Cowboy defensive back Tyler Hall signed as a free agent with the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL on Saturday following completion of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hall was a three-Time Honorable Mention All-Mountain West Conference selection as a defensive back and kick return specialist at Wyoming. He was invited to and played in the 2020 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl where he was part of the winning National Team

At Wyoming’s NFL Pro Day, he was timed at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which would have tied for the fifth-fastest time at this year’s NFL Combine.

In 2019, he was credited with 27 total tackles, including 26 solo tackles, eight pass breakups, one interception that he returned 72 yards for a TD, and one forced fumble. He again led Wyoming in kickoff returns, averaging 33.4 yards per return (eight returns for 267 yards).

Courtesy: Troy Babbitt & Univ. of Wyoming Athletics

At the conclusion of his NCAA career, he ranked No. 1 in the nation among active FBS players in career kickoff return average (31.7 yards per return), No. 9 in the nation among active FBS players in career kickoff return TDs (2) and No. 11 in the nation among active FBS players in career non-defensive TDs scored (3)

During his Wyoming career, Hall was one of the most versatile players on the Wyoming roster. Hall was part of four consecutive bowl-eligible teams in 2016, ‘17, ‘18 and ‘19 and started in two bowl games (the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and the 2019 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl). He helped lead the Wyoming Cowboys to an 8-5 record and victory in the 2019 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

He was the leader of a 2019 Wyoming defense that ranked No. 11 in the FBS in scoring defense (17.8 points per game allowed), No. 11 in rushing defense (107.1 yards per game allowed) and No. 6 in red-zone defense (68.9 percent).