Vacation Rentals Have Jumped Nearly 130 Percent This Month

It looks like we're ready to get out of the house.

This pandemic has been a major shakeup hasn't it? Suddenly we were all spending a lot of time at home. And, to be honest, it wasn't that bad. I have a tendency to be a little introverted so being at home was the perfect excuse to be alone with my hubby and dog. About a month in, I realized I needed to get out of the house.

Now that it's been over two months, I think we're all feeling that cabin fever.

Luckily, things are opening up again and restrictions are loosening. Although, air travel never ceased, it's definitely becoming a powerhouse option to get away for a long weekend and so are vacation rentals. A recent report says that vacation rental sites like AirBnb and VRBO are seeing quite a jump in bookings. In fact, worldwide rentals have increased 127 percent since April. Although this year's numbers are lower than last year, short-term rental sites are at least getting back to pre-pandemic numbers.

Leisure destinations and beach towns seem to be seeing the most regrowth.

That same report states that New Zealand has had the largest jump with a 456 percent increase in bookings. They were followed by Germany at 367 percent and the United States at 202 percent. And while travel in between countries is still down significantly, many are turning to vacations within the country. States like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and the Carolinas were experiencing the biggest bumps.

Of course, this begs the question, are you ready to travel again?