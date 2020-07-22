Vandals Made The Ghost Town of Winton, Wyoming into Graffiti Mess

A relatively recent video shows how vandals have turned the historic ghost town of Winton, Wyoming into a graffiti mess.

It's hard to make me angry. You wouldn't like me when I'm angry. (Insert your favorite Incredible Hulk reference here) This video of what's become of the ghost town of Winton, Wyoming. See if you feel the same way I do when you see what vandals have done to it.

For reference, Winton was located a few miles to the north of Rock Springs.

Google Maps Satellite View

Only In Your State shared some of Winton's rich history recently including the fact that it was alive and well until 1952 when the area mines shut down. The town was bought out by Union Pacific prior to its end.

Ghost Towns lists 6 operating mines near Winton during its hay day. Tour Wyoming claims that it's not unusual to see Wyoming wild horses near this area from time to time.

I realize that there aren't many buildings remaining in Winton other than the roofless hotel, but to see how vandals have trashed the place is appalling. The mining history of Wyoming is rich and Winton was a part of it in its own small little way. It deserves better than to be on the receiving end of treatment like this. The individuals responsible for this should be ashamed of themselves.