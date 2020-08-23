Very Hot Weather Continues In SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle

Xurzon Getty/Thinkstock

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect continuing very hot weather through the next few days, with highs in the 90s and even into the low 100s in some areas.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Here's a look at the forecast for next week across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. Unsettled weather returning to the area as we begin to see systems coming out of the northwest, dropping down into the area, increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms. Along with the increased chances for storms, we're looking at a nice cool down in temperatures. Best chances for storms looks to be Wednesday and Thursday, when just about everyone should see some much needed rainfall. In the meantime, we have to get through Monday and Tuesday, where hot temperatures are expected across the area. Afternoon high temperatures could top 104 degrees in the Panhandle for some areas. With these hot temperatures, afternoon humidity is expected to be quite low, so fire weather concerns are elevated.