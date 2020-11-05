Veterans Day to Impact Cheyenne Sanitation Services

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

Trash and recycle pick up scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14, the City of Cheyenne announced.

Residents are asked to have their trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m. on Nov. 14.

The Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Drive), Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) and Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road) will be closed on Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

For more information contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440.

