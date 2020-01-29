VICE News: ‘Colorado Mystery Drones Weren’t Real’

Colorado has gained national attention in recent weeks after a series of eerie, inexplicable drone sightings throughout the state. While conspiracy theories have been circulating, not everyone is buying it: Enter VICE.



The 'alternative' news outlet is calling B.S. on the Colorado drone mystery, claiming it's just a 'classic case of mass hysteria.'

In late 2019, we began hearing news of the drones. Sightings were described as a swarm of over a dozen drones, about 200 to 300 feet in the air, seen between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Business Insider said.

While this caused speculation and even some concern in parts of Colorado, including Weld County, there may have been no reason for it.

'The drones never existed,' the VICE article states at one point, explaining that of the '23 reports between January 6 and January 13 when the investigation was underway, 13 were determined to be 'planets, stars, or small hobbyist drones.''

'Six were commercial aircraft, and four remain unconfirmed,' the VICE report says. 'None of the 90 reports from November 23 onward were confirmed instances of illegal drone activity.'

Read the full report from VICE here.