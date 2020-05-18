UPDATE: Cheyenne Teacher Charged With First-Degree Murder

UPDATE:

A 33-year-old Cheyenne teacher has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly fatally shooting her boyfriend at their home in south Cheyenne.

Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Kevin James says deputies were called to the home in the 2400 block of S. 4th Avenue just after 2 a.m. Saturday, May 16.

They arrived to find 39-year-old Christopher Garcia inside the home with a single 9mm gunshot wound. Garcia was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Garcia's girlfriend, Danelle Moyte, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree homicide, and on Monday charged with first-degree murder. She's currently being held without bond in the Laramie County jail awaiting a May 28 preliminary hearing.

Moyte is a teacher at Afflerbach Elementary School and has been suspended with pay, according to Laramie County School District 1.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy and support to those who have been affected by this event," LCSD1 spokeswoman Mary Quast said in a statement.

"As the case remains under investigation, we have no further information," Quast added. "We must respect that a person is considered innocent until proven guilty."

Quast says social workers are available for students and staff needing additional social and emotional support.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 33-year-old Cheyenne woman is facing a murder charge after her boyfriend was shot and killed early Saturday morning at their home in south Cheyenne.

This case remains under investigation.

