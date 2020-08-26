A woman has died from her injuries following a possible hit-and-run in Cheyenne Monday night.

The Cheyenne Police Department issued an update Wednesday morning that 67-year-old Ann Miner, of Torrington, died at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

Miner was found lying in the roadway on Frontier Mall Drive between Buffalo Wild Wings and Staybridge Suites around 8:30 p.m. Monday with serious injuries.

Police believe Miner was possibly struck by a vehicle, and are asking anyone with information to call Detective Zack Johnson at (307) 637-6502.

