On Wednesday (Oct. 21), one of Bruce Springsteen's most well-known songs, "Hungry Heart," celebrates its 40th anniversary. To mark the occasion, singer-songwriter Victoria Bailey is releasing her own version -- two versions, actually -- of the classic track.

Bailey shares both a full-band and an acoustic version of "Hungry Heart," both of which readers can hear below. On the latter, Bailey accompanies herself on guitar; on the former, she's joined by Ian Foreman on drums, Jeff Livingstone on bass, Erik Roebuck on guitar, Eric Hirschhorn and Harry Ostrander on horns and Kalina & Kiana on background vocals.

"It was such a fun day recording these tracks with fellow Springsteen fans and close friends, and working it all out in the studio together ... I think a little bit of my country heart comes through, naturally, but still holds the foundation and pays tribute to how the song sounds on his record," Bailey tells The Boot. "I love the horns and background vocals on my band's version -- that really brought it to life. I loved doing the acoustic one as well, and releasing both versions is my homage to how Bruce can bring so much life to the stage with a 10-piece band, but could also make such a beautiful stripped-down record like [1982's] Nebraska, completely acoustic, in the living room of his home."

"Hungry Heart" was the lead single from Springsteen's iconic album The River, also released in October of 1980. The record was his first Billboard 200 No. 1, and earned a Grammys nod.

"This song just struck something big in me," Bailey says of "Hungry Heart." "I love the message, his voice on the recording and the horn arrangements, and wanted to emulate all of these parts I love most about the Boss."

Bailey's two versions of "Hungry Heart" are available to pre-order and pre-save now.

Raised by a drummer father and a folk music-loving mother in Huntington Beach, Calif., Bailey began playing guitar at the age of 12. After she started writing songs as a teenager, her dad recruited a few friends to act as her backing band for shows around town. Bailey's most recent album, Jesus, Red Wine & Patsy Cline, arrived in September via Rock Ridge Music.

Listen to Victoria Bailey's "Hungry Heart" Covers