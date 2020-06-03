Looking for a spot of calm during your week? We present to you: A baby moose nuzzling its mom in Rocky Mountain National Park.

There's been no shortage of wild animal sightings in Colorado over the past few weeks. We've seen everything from mountain lions in garages to black bears gnawing on wildlife cameras.

But this one stands out for me because I've been trying to photograph a baby moose for a long time. In the video posted to Facebook from Estes Park News, we see a baby moose nuzzling mom while she looks at the person holding the camera as if to say "beat it."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife want you to remember that feeding, touching and interacting with wild animals puts you and the animal in danger. Find out more about living around moose in the video below.

Source: Estes Park News