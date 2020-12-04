[Video] Denver Zoo Lions Love to Roll in Coffee

Millions of humans love coffee in the morning. But, did you know, lions also love coffee? Not to drink, but to roll/play in. Check out Denver Zoo's pride get their caffeine on.

It can be tough getting the day started without a cup of coffee to get you going. The Denver Zoo's Tobias and his cubs kind of know what that's like.

The zoo posted a video of Tobias and his cubs rolling/playing in coffee that was donated by Coda Coffee, based in Denver.

Me? I like some Coffeemate with my coffee. But, that just me.

Take a look at them play: