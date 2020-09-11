VIDEO: DIA Comes to Standstill for Moment of Silence on 9/11

On the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, travelers and workers at DIA stopped for a moment of silence.

It must be, understandably, eerie to fly on September 11. Knowing that on that date in 2001, the planes that caused such destruction left airports on what were seemingly benign flights.

ABC News posted on Twitter footage of DIA taking a moment of silence on September 11, 2020.

The airport gets completely quiet for a few seconds, then over the P.A. the sound of bagpipes come on, and the camera pans to military personnel along with the Colorado and U.S. flags.

Never Forget.