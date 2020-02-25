[VIDEO] Epic Stand-off Between Two Bighorn Sheep in Montana

Getting stuck behind animals in traffic can be a bit of a bummer. But not when they put on a little show for you while they are jamming up the road.

Check out these two bighorn sheep battle things out in the middle of the road in Montana.

This right here is such a cool thing to see and we may not get to see it very often in Wyoming but when we go to Yellowstone we do get to see some pretty awesome animals in nature. Mainly bears.

That still does not mean that you need to get out of your car and pet/feed/antagonize. Pretty much anything that involves you getting close to them.

Enjoy moments like this from your vehicle and even while in your car make sure you're at a safe distance.