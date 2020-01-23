[VIDEO] Here’s the Snow Removal Equipment We Need In Wyoming

We have our fair share of horrible winter weather in the cowboy state and in surrounding states. But we don't even compare to the amount of snow that our friends up north get EVERY SINGLE YEAR.

So much snow in fact, that they have come up with these incredibly large snow blowers that I think Wyoming needs to invest in. You know, just for those winter blizzards that we get a couple of times a year. And I know a lot of my friends and family who live on large plots of land that would love something like this to clear the snow around their houses.

Not only are Canadians super nice but it appears as though that they also have all the best snow removal equipment...