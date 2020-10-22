Loveland Fire Rescue Authority shared a video showing what it looked like to drive towards Estes Park as evacuees fled the East Troublesome Fire on Thursday afternoon.

Smoke was so thick, the firefighter said it was 'pitch black' in the canyon between Loveland and Estes Park, even though the video was taken at 2:38 p.m.

The video is similar to photos CDOT shared in August of the Grizzly Fire burning on I-70; a sad, scary reminder of how many fires have destroyed Colorado this year.