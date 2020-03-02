[VIDEO] Horse Runs Free Down Highway After His Great Escape

We see our animals running free all over Wyoming and it's not all that surprising to see a horse or goat or sheep while you're driving down the road. Apparently it's a little less common in other places like Pennsylvania.

Although this big guy was blocking traffic it looks like everyone behind him handled things pretty well. And I'm not sure how many times this happens in Pennsylvania, but I'm sure it's not every day that you can use the excuse of a horse blocking traffic and that's why you were late to work.

Here in Wyoming, it's an excuse we can use more often than not.