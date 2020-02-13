[VIDEO] Massive Elk Heard Will Make You Want To Grab Your Bow

This video starts out like any other elk video that I've shared recently but, it takes a turn when the camera pans left and we get to see an incredible sized herd of elk that any hunter would be proud to be this close to.

Unfortunately, this did not take place in our great state. No no... This one goes to our friends up North in Montana. Bunch of lucky ducks if you ask me!

But seriously it looks like there are some good-sized elk in this herd which is always good news for all of us hunters in Wyoming.