VIDEO: Monday Flight Shows Cameron Peak Fire Still Burning Strong

The fight against the Cameron Peak Fire includes plenty of air opposition.

Helicopters and planes are being used to fight the fire covering 104,530 acres. The aircrafts not only dump water, but capture the size and scope of the flames.

A Monday (Sept. 21) flight shows just how badly the "thumb" of the fire is still burning, casting heavy plumes of smoke into the air.

Several air quality advisories have been put in place in recent days, particularly in areas near the blaze. Crews currently have 15% containment on the fire.