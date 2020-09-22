VIDEO: Monday Flight Shows Cameron Peak Fire Still Burning Strong

Cameron Peak Fire Media

The fight against the Cameron Peak Fire includes plenty of air opposition.

Helicopters and planes are being used to fight the fire covering 104,530 acres. The aircrafts not only dump water, but capture the size and scope of the flames.

A Monday (Sept. 21) flight shows just how badly the "thumb" of the fire is still burning, casting heavy plumes of smoke into the air.

Several air quality advisories have been put in place in recent days, particularly in areas near the blaze. Crews currently have 15% containment on the fire.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Source: VIDEO: Monday Flight Shows Cameron Peak Fire Still Burning Strong
Filed Under: Cameron Peak Fire
Categories: Cheyenne News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top