[VIDEO] Moose Gives Girl Warning For Invading His Personal Bubble

It doesn't seem to matter how many times we tell the tourists and even some people who are native to our towns. DO NOT TOUCH THE WILD ANIMALS!

Now, this did not happen in Wyoming. This video was taken in Colorado where the moose and other massive animals tend to wander around town.

My father always told me that if you play stupid games you will win stupid prizes and that's exactly what this girl was in for when she started following this guy around town and then tried to pet him. I mean seriously, what was she thinking?

Also, I do believe that she did get a ticket from local law enforcement for harassing the wildlife in town. So all is fair and that is her prize. Bet ya she never does something like that again.