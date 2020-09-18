Video of a Huntsman Spider on Doorbell Cam is Nightmare Fuel

The advent of doorbell cameras have brought about some very interesting videos. In this case, you can add terrifying to that list as one doorbell cam captured video of a huge huntsman spider.

Imagine seeing this big boy on the other side of your front door.

Sometimes these large spiders are known as wood spiders. In my book, they are something to keep me awake at night. Wikipedia shows that these spiders are mammoth and are normally up to 6 inches in length. You don't want to get bitten by one of these monsters as their venom can cause some big time problems for humans in some cases.

There are some insane people that claim they're good to have around. I vote no.

Nope, nope and nope. I used to think tarantulas were the worst kind of spiders. I was obviously wrong. Along with black widows and brown recluse, you can add huntsman spider to the list of things I don't want to get within 100 miles of.