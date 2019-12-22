[VIDEO] Police Step In To Stop Man From Feeding Moose

Justice gets served in this video of a guy who's feeding a moose on the side of the road and the cops are just driving by when they see what's happening.

This just goes to show all those tourons that come through our state in the summer that the wildlife is not to be messed with. Not only because they might maul you, but because the local law enforcement won't put up with it either.

It's a good video to show your friends from the coast before they book their trips to Wyoming/Montana.