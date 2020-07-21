Video Reveals Truth About Cheyenne Frontier Days Pancake Batter

When you're whipping up a batch of pancakes for 30,000 people you need a big mixer, but just how exactly does Cheyenne Frontier Days do it?

Kiwanian Dave McCracken says back in the 1970s, CFD officials decided to get a ready-mix cement truck from Cook-Mccann.

"They would volunteer a truck," said McCracken. "In those days we only had it on Friday because it was actually doing real work on Monday and Wednesday."

Eventually, CFD was able to get a cement truck for all three pancake breakfasts.

"If it's a little gritty that comes with the territory, but they try to send a clean truck every time," said McCracken.

But truth be told, the pancake batter is actually mixed in industrial-sized mixers, not a cement truck.

"It's part of the show," said McCracken. " A lot of people think we really mix batter in there and we hope it continues for a long time."