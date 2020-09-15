VIDEO: See What Colorado’s Tarantula Migration Looks Like

It's spooky season, kind of. In the fall, thousands of tarantulas migrate through La Junta, Colorado, but it's actually not quite as nightmare-y as it sounds.

Now is the time to see it for yourself... if you're not too creeped out. Every September through October, Oklahoma brown tarantulas migrate through Southeastern Colorado because, as CSU Entomologists say, 'the females like to make their burrows in undisturbed prairie rangeland.'

La Junta's visitor website says that the best time to see the tarantulas is around 5:45 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on a warm day, near the Comanche National Grassland.

Here's what to actually expect:

