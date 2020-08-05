Video Shows Aftermath of 3 Hot Air Balloon Crashes Near Jackson

A few days ago, several hot air balloons crashed in western Wyoming. Now, there's video that shows the immediate aftermath of those crashes.

CBS Denver just shared this report and video on YouTube.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide shared more details of this crash that hospitalized many aboard the balloons. According to their story, 16 people were hospitalized. It's no surprise that they reported this experience as terrifying. They also reported that weather was possibly a factor in this incident.

Hot air balloon rides are one of the highlights for visitors to Jackson and it's rare that there are accidents like this one.

There aren't many better views of the gorgeous Teton area than aboard these balloons. Here's hoping that they figure out what went wrong for these 3 balloons and all that were injured heal quickly and fully.

