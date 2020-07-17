Video Shows Plane Helping to Fight 17,606 Acre Wyoming Wildfire

As of last night, the Wyoming wildfire, known as the 'Neiber Fire' is now 17,606 acres. At last report, it had been contained at an estimated 30 percent.

According to Oil City News, the wildfire was contained at 35 percent on Thursday afternoon (July 16th) and was 13,159 acres, as reported by the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming. BLM Wyoming also shared this video showing air support giving aid to the ground resources.

The Neiber Fire is approximately seven miles south of Worland according to the last update from an InciWeb report and is expected to continue moving southeast.

The wildfire has been responded to by about 200 personnel as the Wyoming Type 3 Management Team is currently managing the blaze while BLM Wyoming, the Worland Fire Protection District, and the U.S. Forest Service are all helping to assist.

It is unknown how the wildfire started, but since it was discovered on Tuesday just before 5 p.m., it has been burning a mix of brush and grass along its path.