Video Shows What Could Be Bigfoot Near Laramie

While poking around YouTube recently, I came across this video that shows what could be a sighting of Bigfoot near Laramie.

If you're not familiar with Bigfoot, A.K.A Sasquatch, it said to be hairy, upright-walking, ape-like creatures that lives in the wilderness.

In May of 2019, someone named Cory Goodman uploaded a video to YouTube that he says is a Bigfoot sighting near Laramie, Wyoming. According to the YouTube post, the video was taken about 15 miles south of Laramie.

In the video, you can see a figure walking across the frame, turning to look at something, and walk off.

In the comments of the video, the folks that took the video were out to capture some footage of the Big Boy steam engine when they spotted the alleged Bigfoot.

Is it staged? Is it just some guy? Or is this the start of a Wyoming reboot of Harry and the Hendersons?

MORE: Where to Hunt For Bigfoot In Wyoming