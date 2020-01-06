[VIDEO] This Driver Blows Over A Fire hydrant During Snow Storm

Most of us are pretty proficient drivers during winter storms in Wyoming and if we aren't, we tend to not go anywhere. Obviously people in Michigan need to take a page our of our book when it comes to driving on side streets after a light snowstorm.

I also didn't realize that anything wrong had happened in this video and I had to watch it a couple of more times before I was like 'oh crap.. He just railed that fire hydrant!'

Send this to your Michigan friends to warn them about the hazards of snow. Or better yet, your friends in California. They recently got a little snow and I'm pretty sure they had to shut the state down!