VIDEO: Tour The Fire Damage At Rocky Mountain National Park

With millions of annual visitors, Rocky Mountain National Park is one of the most cherished places of nature in the country.

The recent fires, however, have caused plenty of destruction.

About 30,000 acres or 9% of the park has burned. Park staff is working on a plan to help the areas most impacted.

Many areas of the park have reopened to the public.

Here's a video released by Rocky Mountain National Park sharing a tour of the damaged areas.