[VIDEO] UPS Driver Fights An Icy Driveway To Deliver Package

I used to be a driver for FedEx in town and as soon as I saw this video it really hit home. Driving through this town during the wintertime is not ideal for anyone but it's even worse being in one of those big trucks going to residential neighborhoods that haven't been plowed yet.

This UPS driver gave it his all trying to go up this driveway to get the package close to the door.

This video just goes to show that people who deliver packages for a living will do almost anything to make sure your package arrives on time.

So make sure you treat your delivery guy/girl as best as you can during the holiday season and the winter months. They deserve all the love this time of year!