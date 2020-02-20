[VIDEO] Watch This Kid Back Up a Trailer Like A Pro

Okay, so you can't make fun of me for not knowing how to back up a trailer. I lived in paradise valley growing up and my dad and grandfather always did stuff like that so it's never a skill that I learned.

But this kid has serious talent when it comes to backing up a trailer and I'd trust him in a full size pick up pulling a boat or a huge camper.

You'll also notice that his truck is not the only car in his garage. It looks like he's got a good looking Camero sitting in the corner there with the nice little racing stripes.

Personally, I am unbelievably jealous of this kid's collection and his skill. Keep on keeping on there kiddo!