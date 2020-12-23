Yeah, we felt that here, too. You may have gotten the snow squall alert on your smartphone on Tuesday evening, giving you about a 10-minute warning of what was coming.

On the Front Range, it was a very brief out-of-left-field whiteout just before 7 p.m., but in other parts of the state, it was a bit stronger. Multiple news outlets have shared the videos below, the first taken in Steamboat Springs by Samantha Tisdall. The 11-second video is a time lapse of two minutes, which shows just how quickly the squall was moving.

High winds and low visibility continued into Wednesday morning on the Eastern Plains of Colorado, which made for a dangerous road conditions.

Wind gusts are expected along I-70 until Wednesday afternoon.