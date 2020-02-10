VIDEO: Woman Cited for Feeding Deer in Her Home

Yeah... You read that right. A Colorado woman has been cited for feeding deer. The strange part about this video is that she appears to be luring the buck and two does into her home to feed.

The woman in the video is shown feeding the deer bread, carrots, tomatoes, and rolled oats. The woman in the video seems to be treating the deer as if they were her pets. See the video posted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife below:

According to KDVR, the woman recorded the video has been issued a citation for unlawful feeding of big game wildlife. Just in case you needed a friendly reminder, do not feed any form of wildlife. Not only is it dangerous for you, but it is also dangerous for animals.

Source: CPW NE Region & KDVR