View Of The Mullen Fire Smoke Over Laramie

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

It’s been a common topic for the past week about the Mullen Fire in Medicine Bow and how the fire keeps growing in one of the parks closest to Cheyenne and Laramie. I was leaving work yesterday and was asked to do a favor for our engineer at one of our sites at Pilot Hill, just outside of Laramie. I’m usually up for an adventure, especially if I know there’s a chance that I’ll get to see some nice scenery, or something that this rube from Kentucky would never get to see otherwise.  

My wife was off work, so I figured it’d be fun to take her with me, she was mostly unnerved once we made the trip up Pilot Hill by the narrow, dirty, and rock-filled road. I was more unnerved when I reached a point where there was a gate that caused me to walk about a half-mile uphill to the site. As I walked up the hill, the smoke covered air was very apparent, visually and from breathing. 

MORE: WATCH: Video Shows ‘Twister’ on Wyoming’s Mullen Fire

I went to the site and did the quick favor, and stood for a moment to look at the landscape, since that was one of the reasons I was willing to do it, other than being a team player. What I noticed, was tons of smoke. So much so that I couldn’t see Laramie down in the hill like you normally would due to the Mullen Fire smoke in Medicine Bow.  

Here are some pictures and a video I took.  

I was both blown away and kind of sad by the site, I really hope the Mullen Fire and all fires affecting the west, are taken care of soon and everyone stays safe.  

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: cheyenne, Laramie, Medicine Bow, Mullen Fire, Smoke, Wyoming
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top