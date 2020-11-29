Vince Gill has a somewhat surprising message for Eagles fans who say that the band can never be the same without Glenn Frey. In a recent interview, the country legend says he understands why they feel the way they do — and he even agrees to a certain extent.

Gill and the Eagles both took their fanbases by surprise when they announced that Gill was joining the band in 2017. Both fans and the band members themselves had assumed the Eagles were finished when Frey died on Jan. 18, 2016, at the age of 67 after suffering complications from rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia. The band returned in a new lineup that included Gill and Frey's son, Deacon, each taking over part of his lead vocal duties in the iconic group alongside Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmit and Joe Walsh, and they've toured off and on ever since.

In an interview at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Gill says he understands some fans' online criticisms.

"It's different, and it's not as good as the original," he states. "I don't sing like Glenn, and I don't pretend to. I see a lot of people making negative comments about me being in that band ... I get it. It's my favorite band, too. I don't want to hear me sing 'New Kid in Town,' but the other option is not possible. So I'm just trying to do my part to keep some great songs afloat."

Gill admitted that his gig in the Eagles is bittersweet during an interview with Taste of Country in 2017.

"Because Glenn was a great friend, and in my heart of hearts I wish I wasn’t doing it," he stated. "That would mean Glenn would still be around, but life is what it is and you just go do what you can do because of what happens. Those songs deserve to live on as long as they can."

Both Gill and Deacon Frey make their recorded debut with the Eagles on the group's new Live From the Forum MMXVIII package, which the Eagles released on Oct. 16. The 26 live tracks draw from three shows the iconic group performed at the Forum in Los Angeles in September of 2018. The setlist features Gill taking over lead vocals on "Lyin' Eyes," "Take It to the Limit," "New Kid in Town" and more, while Deacon Frey sings lead on classics including "Take It Easy" and "Peaceful, Easy Feeling."