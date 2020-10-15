Vintage Video Shows Wild Pony Roundup at Iron Mountain in 1929

I would argue there is no state in America that has a richer wild horse history than Wyoming. A new yet vintage video shows a wild pony roundup at Iron Mountain that dates all the way back to 1929.

It doesn't get any more classic Wyoming than this.

Here's some of the history of this clip from the video description:

Round up of wild ponies for the purpose of checking the growth of the herd at Iron Mountain, Wyoming.

If you're not familiar with Iron Mountain, it's this area of Wyoming near Farthing.

Travel Wyoming has some interesting history of these wild horse herds around the state. Pryor Mountain and many other parts of Wyoming are where these animals still run free today.